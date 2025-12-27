Odisha TET

BSE Odisha Releases OTET 2025 Provisional Answer Keys, Objection Window Opens December 29

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2025
17:04 PM

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the provisional answer keys for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys and raise objections, if any, through the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the answer key challenge window will open on December 29 at 11:00 AM and will remain active until January 4, 2026. Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per challenged response. In addition, applicants must upload authentic supporting documents for each objection, which will be reviewed by a designated question analysis committee.

BSE Odisha has clarified that no objections will be accepted through email, postal dispatch or personal delivery. Only challenges submitted online within the stipulated period will be considered.

The OTET 2025 examination for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was conducted on December 17 in two shifts. Paper 1 is meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

In its official statement, the board said, “Final answer keys of OTET, 2025 will be released after detail analysis of the challenged responses by the said committee. The result shall be processed on the basis of the final answer keys as decided by the Committee. The decision of the question analysis committee shall be final and binding on the candidates.”

OTET is a mandatory eligibility test for candidates seeking teaching positions in government, private aided and private unaided schools across Odisha. Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer keys and submit objections, if required, within the given deadline to avoid missing the opportunity for corrections.

Last updated on 27 Dec 2025
17:04 PM
Odisha TET Answer Key OTET 2025
