UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Declared: Qualified List Out, Three Candidates Withheld

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains Result 2025 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. A total of 2,736 candidates have successfully qualified for the personality test (interview) round, which is the final stage of the recruitment process.

How to Check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025?

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the ‘Written Result (with name): Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025’ link under the What’s New section.

The result PDF will open on the screen.

Search for your name or roll number in the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

According to the official notification, the results of three candidates have been withheld due to pending court cases. Qualified candidates must submit their original documents in support of eligibility, educational qualifications, reservation category, and PwBD status, along with other required forms such as the TA form at the time of the interview.

Those who have already uploaded their documents must log in again to verify and resubmit their information to generate the e-summon letter for the interview. The submission window for uploading or verifying details will remain open from November 13 to 27, 2025.

The Commission has clearly stated that no changes to the details provided in the Online Application Form (OAF) will be allowed. However, candidates can inform the UPSC of any changes in their address or contact details by email at csm-upsc@nic.in.

The UPSC CSE interview round will determine the final selection of candidates for various prestigious services, including the IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS.

Find the direct qualified candidates list here.