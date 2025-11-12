UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Declared: Qualified List Out, Three Candidates Withheld

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Nov 2025
10:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains Result 2025 on its official website - upsc.gov.in.
A total of 2,736 candidates have successfully qualified for the personality test (interview) round, which is the final stage of the recruitment process.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains Result 2025 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. A total of 2,736 candidates have successfully qualified for the personality test (interview) round, which is the final stage of the recruitment process.

How to Check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Written Result (with name): Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025’ link under the What’s New section.
  • The result PDF will open on the screen.
  • Search for your name or roll number in the list.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT
SSC Announces JE and SI Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 - Check Full Paper I Schedule
SSC Announces JE and SI Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 - Check Full Paper I Schedule
WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2025 OUT for All Subjects! Link &amp; Queries Submission Notice
WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2025 OUT for All Subjects! Link &amp; Queries Submission Notice

According to the official notification, the results of three candidates have been withheld due to pending court cases. Qualified candidates must submit their original documents in support of eligibility, educational qualifications, reservation category, and PwBD status, along with other required forms such as the TA form at the time of the interview.

Those who have already uploaded their documents must log in again to verify and resubmit their information to generate the e-summon letter for the interview. The submission window for uploading or verifying details will remain open from November 13 to 27, 2025.

The Commission has clearly stated that no changes to the details provided in the Online Application Form (OAF) will be allowed. However, candidates can inform the UPSC of any changes in their address or contact details by email at csm-upsc@nic.in.

The UPSC CSE interview round will determine the final selection of candidates for various prestigious services, including the IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS.

Find the direct qualified candidates list here.

Last updated on 12 Nov 2025
10:06 AM
UPSC CSE 2025 UPSC 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination UPSC Mains Result
Similar stories
WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2025 OUT for All Subjects! Link & Queries Submission Noti. . .

AFCAT 2026

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration Dates Revised - Detailed Notification, Vacancy & Exam Dat. . .

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Spotlight: Director Only Indian Academic at Falling Walls Su. . .

NEET PG 2025

Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Final Merit List Out: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2025 OUT for All Subjects! Link & Queries Submission Noti. . .

AFCAT 2026

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration Dates Revised - Detailed Notification, Vacancy & Exam Dat. . .

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Spotlight: Director Only Indian Academic at Falling Walls Su. . .

Aditya Academy Senior Secondary School

Aditya Academy Observes National Cancer Awareness Day with Walkathon and Street Play

NEET PG 2025

Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Final Merit List Out: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today

SSC 2025

SSC Announces JE and SI Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 - Check Full Paper I Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality