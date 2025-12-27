CLAT 2026

CLAT Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Check Seat Allotment Latest Updates

Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration window for CLAT 2026 counselling round 1 today at 10 PM.
Eligible candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes through CLAT 2026 are advised to complete the online registration process within the stipulated deadline.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration window for CLAT 2026 counselling round 1 today at 10 PM. Eligible candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes through CLAT 2026 are advised to complete the online registration process within the stipulated deadline, as applications submitted after the cut-off time will not be accepted under any circumstances. The counselling application form is available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The counselling process is open to candidates applying for five-year undergraduate LLB (UG) and LLM postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by participating NLUs. As per the official guidelines, candidates must select a minimum of 15 preferences for UG programmes and at least five preferences for PG programmes. The consortium has encouraged aspirants to provide additional preferences wherever possible, as doing so may improve their chances of securing a seat during the allotment process.

To complete the CLAT 2026 counselling round 1 registration, candidates must first visit the official website and log in to the CLAT portal using their registered credentials. After logging in, applicants need to validate the counselling invitation and proceed to the payment section. Candidates must then enter their bank details, submit the information, and pay the category-wise counselling fee. Once the payment is successful, candidates are required to fill in their NLU preferences, choosing up to 15 options for UG programmes and a minimum of five options for PG programmes. After carefully reviewing all entered details and choices, candidates should submit the form and keep a screenshot or copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

According to the official counselling schedule, the seat allotment result for CLAT 2026 counselling round 1 will be declared on January 7, 2026. Candidates who are offered seats in the first round must complete the admission formalities, including confirmation of the allotted seat and payment of the admission fee, by January 15, 2026. Failure to complete these steps within the prescribed timeline may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CLAT counselling website for further updates, instructions, and subsequent counselling rounds related to CLAT 2026 admissions.

