MPSC Revises MCQ Answer Sheet System, New Rules from March 2026 - Check Key Changes

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2025
18:59 PM

File Image

Summary
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced significant changes to its objective MCQ-based examination answer sheets under a revised recruitment policy, aimed at improving accuracy, transparency, and evaluation efficiency. The updated system will be implemented for all MPSC examinations conducted on or after March 1, 2026.

Under the new framework, the Commission will introduce carbonless answer sheets with two identical copies. Candidates will be allowed to retain one copy after the examination, while the original will be submitted for evaluation. Although the answer sheet format will appear different, MPSC clarified that the examination process will continue to remain strictly regulated.

The redesigned original answer sheet will now consist of two distinct parts. Part one will be used exclusively for marking answers to the questions, while part two will contain the candidate’s personal and examination-related details, including the name of the examination, sitting number, subject code, question paper number, and the signatures of both the candidate and the invigilator. As per the updated protocol, invigilators will be required to separate part two from part one immediately after submission.

Another key change involves the candidate meeting number, which has been revised from an eight-character alphanumeric code to a seven-digit numeric format. This number will remain unchanged throughout the entire recruitment process, as specified in the relevant examination advertisement. The Commission has warned that any writing, symbols, or markings on part one other than answer shading will render the answer sheet invalid.

MPSC has also introduced a fifth option for every MCQ. Candidates must mark one of the five options for each question, including the fifth option if they choose not to attempt a question. Failure to shade any option, selecting multiple options, giving incorrect answers, making changes to responses, or leaving questions unanswered will all attract a uniform penalty of 25 percent marks for that question. The Commission added that fractional scores will not be rounded off.

The Commission will invalidate answer sheets if mandatory requirements are not met. These include missing candidate or invigilator signatures, use of pens other than black ink ballpoint, damage to QR codes or timing tracks, or inclusion of irrelevant remarks or markings on the sheet.

Detailed instructions on how to correctly use the carbonless answer sheet will be printed on the back page of the duplicate copy provided to candidates. Aspirants must clearly mention the question booklet number and ensure that all printed elements on the sheet remain undamaged. Any failure to comply with the revised guidelines or examination instructions issued by MPSC will lead to rejection of the answer sheet.

Officials further stated that the procedure of separating the personal details section after submission will be uniformly followed nationwide, in line with standard examination protocols. Candidates are advised to carefully read and follow all instructions to avoid penalties or disqualification under the new system.

Last updated on 27 Dec 2025
19:00 PM
MPSC Maharashtra Public Service Commission answer scripts MCQs Recruitment exam
