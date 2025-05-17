WB HS 2025

WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 May 2025
Summary
The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTVESD) has officially published the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Vocational Examination 2025 result.
Students who had appeared for the examination to take admissions to the various vocational subjects can now check their results and access their scorecards through the official websites.

The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTVESD) has officially published the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Vocational Examination 2025 result. Students who had appeared for the examination to take admissions to the various vocational subjects can now check their results and access their scorecards through the official websites (sctvesd.wb.gov.in/wbresults.nic.in) by logging in with their registration and roll number.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee through her official X handle extended her heartfelt congratulations to all students who successfully passed the Higher Secondary Vocational Examination 2025. She also conveyed her warm wishes to the students' parents and teachers for their support and guidance. Addressing those who couldn’t perform as expected, she encouraged them not to lose heart but to prepare with renewed determination for future success, assuring them that sincere effort always leads to good results. The Chief Minister wished every student a bright and prosperous future ahead.

WB HS Vocational 2025 Result - How to Check

  • Visit the official website at sctvesd.wb.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled 'HS VOC Result 2025.'
  • You'll be directed to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials.
  • Click on the "Check Result" button.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the results and keep a hard copy for future reference.

In addition to the official websites, the board also announced that the results can be accessed through the mobile app "WBSCTVESD Results 2025”. Students can download the app from their respective app stores for quick access to their results.

CBSE 2025 Class 10 Topper’s Untold Story: How Srishti Fought Pain to Score a Perfect 500!
WB HS 2025 PPS &amp; PPR Results Declared - Toppers List Revised by WBCHSE! Check All Details

The e-mark sheets have been made available online by the Council so that the heads of the concerned Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) can download and distribute them. The institute heads of the VTCs are also advised to collect the documents (results, mark sheets, certificates, etc) from the respective nodal offices from May 28, 2025, onwards, and ensure that these documents are handed out to their respective students on the same day.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 17 May 2025
WB HS 2025 WBSCTVESD Result West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development
