WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 PPS & PPR Results Declared - Toppers List Revised by WBCHSE! Check All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 May 2025
12:44 PM

Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the results for the Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) of the 2025 Higher Secondary exam.
Initially there were a total of 72 candidates in the top 10 scorer list, but with the declaration of the tatkal PPR and PPS result, the number has increased.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the results for the Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) of the 2025 Higher Secondary exam. Notably, marks for 2,689 students increased after reevaluation.

According to official figures, 98 candidates saw their marks increase by 1 to 20, while 12 students gained between 21 and 30 marks. Impressively, 20 students recorded an increase of more than 31 marks — a jump considered significant by Council authorities.

Bankura District Shines Again - Srijita Tops Among Girls for WB HS 2025 with 98.8%!
Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, President of WBCHSE, stated that even though this year saw fewer mark revisions compared to 2024, the number of students gaining over 21 marks is notably higher.

Revised Merit List

A notable outcome of the PPR results was the inclusion of Mouma Biswas, a student from Alipurduar’s Salkumarhat High School, into the merit list’s top ten. Previously ranked eleventh with 487 marks, her score rose by two marks after review to 489, securing her a joint ninth position with 17 others.

This year, the Council declared the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) examination result on May 7 with the overall percentage being 90.79%. Initially there were a total of 72 candidates in the top 10 scorer list, but with the declaration of the tatkal PPR and PPS result, the number has increased to 73.

CBSE 2025 Class 10 Topper’s Untold Story: How Srishti Fought Pain to Score a Perfect 500!
The Council also shared that out of 6,101 answer scripts submitted for PPR, marks changed for 1,602 students. For PPS, 1,087 out of 5,454 applications saw adjustments. Among subjects, Bengali registered the highest number of revised marks (nine students), followed by scattered changes in subjects like English, History, Physics, and Political Science.

While the tatkal PPS and PPR application window closed on May 11, the normal/regular application process continues until May 22. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the result announcement date for normal applicants.

Last updated on 16 May 2025
12:45 PM
WB HS 2025
