CBSE 2025 Class 10 Topper’s Untold Story: How Srishti Fought Pain to Score a Perfect 500!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 10 board exam results on May 13, 2025, and while the country celebrated a commendable pass percentage of 93.66%, a remarkable young achiever from Panchkula quietly scripted her own unforgettable chapter in this year’s success stories.

Meet Srishti Sharma, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, who not only scored a perfect 500 out of 500 under the CBSE’s Best of Five rule but did so while battling physical pain and self-doubt.

“I am feeling overwhelmed. I’m so happy that I have made my parents and teachers proud, ” she shared in an exclusive conversation with The Telegraph online Edugraph.

A Father’s Grit, A Daughter’s Drive

Behind Srishti’s triumph lies the unwavering support of her family. Her father, Rajiv Sharma, who works with CITCO in Chandigarh, and her mother, Asha Rani, a dedicated homemaker, have been her pillars of strength. Her father, in particular, has been her biggest inspiration, his life a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. Despite battling polio in his legs, he has consistently strived to support and encourage Srishti. “I have seen my father struggle a lot in his life. From my father’s grit in life, I realised that I could achieve anything with hard work and patience.” she shared, her voice filled with emotion.

The Hidden Battle

About three to four months before the boards, Srishti began suffering from severe tailbone pain due to prolonged study hours. The discomfort extended to her legs, making it difficult to sit and concentrate for long stretches. “But my teachers, parents, and especially my principal had full confidence in me, always supporting me during that phase,” she recounted, highlighting the crucial role of her support system.

While many rely on external tuitions, Srishti chose a different path — no coaching classes, just disciplined self-study, and unwavering trust in NCERT textbooks. Her subject-specific strategies were equally focused: “For Maths, it’s all about practice from NCERT and Exemplar. Science requires careful reading because sometimes multiple concepts hide in a single line. And for languages, it’s about written practice because grammatical slips happen so easily,” she advised.

Time management, she advised, should involve a balanced approach: “Do not sideline any subjects, give ample time to all subjects be it main subject or additional. Practise the concepts and divide your time accordingly.”

More Than Marks

To keep her mind calm, she turned to Spotify playlists and stayed away from social media, eliminating distractions. “Studying is my hobby,” Srishti smiled. “During exams, I sidelined everything else and made books my best friends.”

Her passions extend to public speaking and painting, though she put them on hold during board preparation. “I think if you start loving what you’re doing — even studying — it becomes easier,” she added.

Future in Focus

Looking ahead, Srishti’s academic aspirations have evolved. Initially inclined towards the medical field, her growing fascination with physics and mathematics has led her to opt for the non-medical stream. Her plans include pursuing computer science engineering from the prestigious IIT Bombay. “But engineering maybe my path, but not my destination,” she wisely stated, “I want to keep on learning and move forward in life.” Even as she awaited her board results, Srishti had already begun her preparations for the highly competitive JEE Mains 2027.

Words to Remember

For future examinees, Srishti’s advice comes from lived experience: “I won’t just say ‘believe in yourself,’ because that’s the hardest thing to do during tough times. But always believe in your hard work, God, and your blessings. If you work hard, good — sometimes unexpected — results will follow. And always respect those who stand by you — your parents and teachers.”

Srishti Sharma’s journey is a testament to how battles fought in silence can lead to victories celebrated by many. Through injury, self-doubt, and pressure, she chose resilience — a story that inspires, uplifts, and reminds us that beyond marksheets lie the real exams of life.