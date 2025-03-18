WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Today - Reporting Updates

Summary The special stray vacancy round seat allotment result of the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2024 is expected to be officially published today, March 18, 2025. Candidates will also be able to check their status directly by downloading the allotment pdf released by WBMCC.

The special stray vacancy round seat allotment result of the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2024 is expected to be officially published today, March 18, 2025. Students who participated in this round of counselling will be able to access their seat allotment status and download their letter from the official website of the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC), once the result has been published.

Seat Allotment Result - Steps to Check

Visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for ‘PG Medical Counselling.’

Select the ‘candidate registration and login’ option.

Enter your NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin.

Sign in to view the seat allotment result.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates will also be able to check their status directly by downloading the allotment pdf released by WBMCC, which will contain essential information including the candidate’s AIR, choice number, institute, course, allotted quota/category, category, and status.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat in this special round must confirm their acceptance and complete the reporting and admission process by 4 PM on March 20, 2025. This includes reporting to the allotted institute with the required documents, college requisite fee, and bond within the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.