NEET PG 2025 Exam Date Announced - Check Application, Counselling and Other Details!

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the NEET PG 2025 exam date. According to the notification released on March 17, 2025, the exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025, in a computer-based format across two shifts.

The official notice stated, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts.”

The detailed information bulletin will soon be published on the NBEMS official website – natboard.edu.in. The online application process is expected to begin shortly after the bulletin's release, and candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute issues.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG 2025 counselling to fill 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, state quota seats, private medical college seats, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, Post MBBS DNB & DrNB courses, and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma courses.

However, certain prestigious institutes, including AIIMS (all branches), PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Trivandrum, do not accept NEET PG scores for PG admissions and conduct their entrance exams. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official NBEMS website for further details regarding the exam and counselling process.