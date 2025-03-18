NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date Announced - Check Application, Counselling and Other Details!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
09:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the NEET PG 2025 exam date.
According to the notification released, the exam will be conducted in a computer-based format across two shifts.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the NEET PG 2025 exam date. According to the notification released on March 17, 2025, the exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025, in a computer-based format across two shifts.

The official notice stated, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts.”

AFCAT 01/2025 Results Declared - Check Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria
AFCAT 01/2025 Results Declared - Check Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

The detailed information bulletin will soon be published on the NBEMS official website – natboard.edu.in. The online application process is expected to begin shortly after the bulletin's release, and candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG 2025 counselling to fill 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, state quota seats, private medical college seats, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, Post MBBS DNB & DrNB courses, and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma courses.

WBJEEB Releases Exam Schedule 2025: Key Dates and Details Announced
WBJEEB Releases Exam Schedule 2025: Key Dates and Details Announced

However, certain prestigious institutes, including AIIMS (all branches), PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Trivandrum, do not accept NEET PG scores for PG admissions and conduct their entrance exams. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official NBEMS website for further details regarding the exam and counselling process.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2025
09:26 AM
NEET PG 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
Representative Image
GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Results to be out soon on March 19 on gate2025.iitr.ac.in - Check all detai. . .

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Nursing Officer Registration Ends Today- Direct Link Inside

Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application status active at indiapostgdsonline.gov.. . .

AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 01/2025 Results Declared - Check Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Education

Culture Connect

Education

Journey of The FrostHacks

The event was a joint initiative of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mechanics
IIEST Shibpur

International Symposium on Structural Integrity successfully conducted at IIEST

Representative Image
GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Results to be out soon on March 19 on gate2025.iitr.ac.in - Check all detai. . .

ISRO

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan launches Research Centre at IIT Madras

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Gears Up to Host COMPOSIT 2025 - Unveiling the Future of Energy & Innov. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality