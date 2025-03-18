IIT JAM 2025 Result - Check Scorecard & Admission Details at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 results today, March 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 results today, March 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official website.

How to Check IIT JAM 2025 Results

Visit the official website – jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the ‘JAM 2025 result’ link.

Open the JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) portal.

Enter your Enrollment ID, Email ID, Password, and Captcha code.

View and download your scorecard.

Scorecard Download Window

Qualified candidates can download their scorecards from March 24 to July 31, 2025. The scorecard will include the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate.

Admission Process

The JOAPS admission portal will open for applications from March 26 to April 9, 2025. The list of invalid category candidates will be published on May 8, 2025.

The first admission list will be released on May 26, 2025, and selected candidates must pay the seat booking fee by May 30. A maximum of four admission rounds will be conducted to fill available seats.

The withdrawal option for selected candidates will be available from June 7 to July 7, 2025.

JAM scores are used for admission to MSc, MSc(Tech), MS (Research), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programmes. Over 3,000 seats are available across IITs, and 2,000+ seats in IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT.

Candidates are advised to check the official JAM 2025 website for further updates.