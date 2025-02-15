WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Reporting Deadline Today - Required Document List

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has set 4 PM today as the final deadline for candidates to report to their allotted institutes for WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling. Candidates who have secured seats must complete the reporting process and re-verification by visiting their respective institutes and submitting the necessary documents to confirm their admission.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has set 4 PM today, i.e., February 15, 2025, as the final deadline for candidates to report to their allotted institutes for WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling. Candidates who have secured seats must complete the reporting process and re-verification by visiting their respective institutes and submitting the necessary documents to confirm their admission.

List of Documents

NEET PG 2024 Admit and Rank Card

EPIC/Aadhaar/Passport (any two)

Date of Birth Proof (birth certificate/class 10 admit/certificate)

Relevant Domicile Certificate

MBBS Certificate, Mark Sheet

Permanent Registration Certificate

Caste/Non-Creamy Layer/PwD/EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Previous Degree Proof (if applicable)

Proof of Indemnity Bond

Candidate Profile Letter

Candidates must physically report to the assigned medical college to complete admission formalities.

After the reporting deadline, WBMCC will complete the entire stray vacancy round to fill any remaining seats from February 18 to February 28, 2025. Candidates are advised to stay updated via the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in) for further announcements regarding NEET PG 2024 admissions.