MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 Exam Rescheduled - Check Revised Dates & Marking Scheme

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has announced a revision in the MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 exam schedule. The decision was made due to a scheduling conflict with Mumbai University exams.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has announced a revision in the MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 exam schedule. Originally set for March 20 and March 21, the examination will now be conducted on May 3 and May 4, 2025. The decision was made due to a scheduling conflict with Mumbai University exams.

According to the official notice, multiple candidates raised concerns about the exam date clash, prompting the CET Cell to reschedule the exam. The updated schedule is now available on the official website – mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 will be conducted online, featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. The test will last two hours, and no negative marking will be applied. Questions will be available in both English and Marathi.

Revised Marking Scheme for LLB CET 2025

In a significant change, the CET Cell has revised the marking scheme for both 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. The exam will now be conducted for a total of 120 marks instead of 150 marks. However, the syllabus, weightage of topics, and exam duration (120 minutes) remain unchanged.

“The Government has amended the marking scheme to conduct the State Common Entrance Examination for LLB 3 years and LLB 5 years from the academic year 2025-26. Therefore, the CET examination for these courses will now be held for 120 marks instead of 150 marks,” reads the official notice.

Candidates appearing for any of these exams are advised to regularly check the official website (cetcell.mahacet.org) for further updates.