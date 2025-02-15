NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round - MCC Releases Final Seat Matrix

NEET PG 2024

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the seat matrix for the NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Counselling for the academic year 2024-25.
Candidates can check and download the detailed list from the official MCC website.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the seat matrix for the NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Counselling for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can check and download the detailed list from the official MCC website. With the counselling process ongoing, the registered candidates can go through the updated course and seat listing and fill in their preferred choices by visiting the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in). As per the revised schedule, the process began on February 12, 2025, and will conclude on March 1, 2025.

Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix: Key Highlights

A total of 2,562 seats are available in the Stray Vacancy Round. Some of the highest vacancies fall under the following quotas;

  • All India quota - 1,403
  • DNB quota - 514
  • Management/Paid seats quota - 250
  • Armed Forces Medical quota - 8
  • Non-Resident Indian quota - 56
The detailed vacancy information and seat matrix PDF has been uploaded on the website, for students participating in the counselling process. These updates provide candidates with an overview of available options.

After choice filling, the option locking process will begin as per the uploaded schedule. Candidates will be allotted seats based on their NEET PG 2024 rank, preference, qualifying criteria, and seat availability. Those who have been allotted seats will need to download their provisional allotment letters and proceed with the reporting process.

