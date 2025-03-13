WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling to Begin Soon!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2025
16:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2024 process has entered its final phase as the special stray vacancy round choice filling begins today, March 13, post 6 PM.
The provisional eligible candidates list, which determines eligibility for this stage, and the seat matrix have also been published today by WBMCC on the official website.

The West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2024 process has entered its final phase as the special stray vacancy round choice filling begins today, March 13, post 6 PM. Candidates who successfully registered and had their documents verified can now select their preferred courses and colleges. The provisional eligible candidates list, which determines eligibility for this stage, and the seat matrix have also been published today by WBMCC (West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee) on the official website.

AP ICET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Steps and Key Dates
AP ICET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Steps and Key Dates

Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed to choice filling. They must ensure that choices are filled and submitted before the specified deadline to avoid disqualification.

How to Complete the Choice Filling

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the link has been activated, candidates can follow these steps to complete choice filling and locking;

  • Visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab on the homepage.
  • Use your credentials (NEET PG roll number and password) to log in.
  • Choose your desired colleges and courses in order of preference.
  • Save your choices and ensure they are submitted before the deadline.
RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria
RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria

Candidates should thoroughly review their preferences and double-check all entries before submission. The choices made during this round will play a crucial role in the allotment process.

Once the choice-filling process concludes on March 16, the seat allotment results for the said round will be published on March 18, following which the allotted students will have two days to complete their reporting and admissions (March 19 and March 20, 2025).

Find the seat matrix pdf link here.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2025
16:56 PM
WB NEET PG 2024 NEET PG 2024 WBMCC
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE to conduct special exam for students who miss Class 12 Hindi Exam 2025 on 15 Mar. . .

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

UP Police Constable Result 2025 Declared at uppbpb.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Read Detail. . .

Answer Key

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow at csirnet.nta.ac.in- D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

CBSE to conduct special exam for students who miss Class 12 Hindi Exam 2025 on 15 Mar. . .

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

UP Police Constable Result 2025 Declared at uppbpb.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Adamas University

Adinova 2025: Adamas University Hosts the Biggest Annual Fest of the Year

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Read Detail. . .

Answer Key

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow at csirnet.nta.ac.in- D. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Steps and Key Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality