AP ICET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Steps and Key Dates

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially commenced the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is April 9, 2025.

Conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of APSCHE, this exam is a state-level selection procedure for students aspiring to take admission into MCA and MBA programmes offered by the participating institutes in Andhra Pradesh.

Application Submission Guide

Visit the official AP ICET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/.

Click on the “Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment” option on the homepage.

Enter the required details and select a payment mode.

Pay the application fee and proceed to the form.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Late Fee Charges

Candidates who miss the initial deadline of April 9 can still apply with a late fee. Applications submitted between April 10 and April 14 will incur an additional charge of ₹1000, from April 15 to April 19 will have to pay ₹2000, from April 20 to April 24 must pay ₹4000, while those submitted between April 25 and April 28 will require a ₹10,000 late fee.

Important Dates

The AP ICET 2025 examination will take place on May 7, 2025, in two shifts —from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their applications will have access to the correction window from April 29 to April 30. The hall tickets will be available for download from May 2 with the final result declaration on May 21, 2025.

Find the direct application link here.