RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the technician exam results for 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results by logging in to the official website with their unique credentials. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted across multiple cities on December 19 and 20, 2024.

RRB Technician Result: Zone-Wise Availability

The results have been released for the following RRB zones:

Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Trivandrum.

How to Check RRB Technician Result?

Visit the official RRB website of the specific zone.

Click on the “CEN 02/2024 (Technician)” section on the homepage.

Select the result link displayed.

The RRB Technician Result PDF will appear.

Download the PDF and search for your roll number.

Save a copy of the result for future reference.

RRB Technician Cut-Off

Along with the results, RRB has also released the zone-wise technician cut-off marks. The cut-offs are categorized based on General, OBC, SC, and ST categories. Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks will proceed to the next selection stages.

Document Verification & Medical Examination

Shortlisted candidates must undergo a Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination. An e-call letter with the DV schedule (date, time, and instructions) will be sent via email and SMS.

The e-call letter will also be available on the official RRB website.

Candidates must carry original documents along with two sets of photocopies as specified in the CEN notification.

After DV, candidates will be sent for a medical examination at designated Railway Hospitals. With the RRB Technician result now available, shortlisted candidates should prepare for the document verification and medical examination process as per the guidelines provided.