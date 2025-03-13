Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2025
09:29 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the technician exam results for 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results by logging in to the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the technician exam results for 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results by logging in to the official website with their unique credentials. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted across multiple cities on December 19 and 20, 2024.

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Release Date - Check Download Steps and Passing Criteria
AIBE 19 Result 2024 Release Date - Check Download Steps and Passing Criteria

RRB Technician Result: Zone-Wise Availability

The results have been released for the following RRB zones:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Trivandrum.

How to Check RRB Technician Result?

  • Visit the official RRB website of the specific zone.
  • Click on the “CEN 02/2024 (Technician)” section on the homepage.
  • Select the result link displayed.
  • The RRB Technician Result PDF will appear.
  • Download the PDF and search for your roll number.
  • Save a copy of the result for future reference.
GATE 2025 Result Release Details - Rectification Submission Deadline Extended!
GATE 2025 Result Release Details - Rectification Submission Deadline Extended!

RRB Technician Cut-Off

Along with the results, RRB has also released the zone-wise technician cut-off marks. The cut-offs are categorized based on General, OBC, SC, and ST categories. Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks will proceed to the next selection stages.

Document Verification & Medical Examination

Shortlisted candidates must undergo a Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination. An e-call letter with the DV schedule (date, time, and instructions) will be sent via email and SMS.

The e-call letter will also be available on the official RRB website.

Candidates must carry original documents along with two sets of photocopies as specified in the CEN notification.

After DV, candidates will be sent for a medical examination at designated Railway Hospitals. With the RRB Technician result now available, shortlisted candidates should prepare for the document verification and medical examination process as per the guidelines provided.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2025
09:30 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Result
Similar stories
Railway exams

RRB ALP CBT 2 Intimation Slip Released at Regional Websites- Read Details Here

Representative Image
QS subject-wise ranking

9 Indian HEIs feature among global top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings; IITs & IIMs in. . .

Representative Image
IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card released on official website - Check details

Bihar government

BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 OUT at bpssc.bihar.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download In. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway exams

RRB ALP CBT 2 Intimation Slip Released at Regional Websites- Read Details Here

Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

NTA to release JEE Main Session 2 exam city slips soon on official website - Check De. . .

Representative Image
IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card released on official website - Check details

Representative Image
QS subject-wise ranking

9 Indian HEIs feature among global top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings; IITs & IIMs in. . .

Heritage Group of Institutions

International Women’s Day 2025 celebrated at Heritage Group of Institutions focused. . .

Bihar government

BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 OUT at bpssc.bihar.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download In. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality