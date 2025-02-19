WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins!

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially commenced the online registration for the NEET PG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round. The registration window will remain functional till February 20, 2025.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially commenced the online registration for the NEET PG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round. NEET PG-qualified medical students can now apply for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and DNB programmes across various participating medical colleges in West Bengal. The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM on February 20, 2025, with the fee payment deadline until midnight of the same day.

The counselling process has been conducted in multiple rounds with the stray vacancy round being the last.

Steps to Register

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the "Candidate Registration and Login" link.

Register yourself by providing the required details.

Sign in with the NEET PG roll number and password.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification at designated venues and time slots. They must bring their original documents and a self-attested photocopy for verification. Failure to attend this mandatory step disqualifies candidates from the current counselling round unless they re-register and pay the required fees.

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process is a centralised platform that facilitates the admission of eligible candidates to WB state quota seats in government medical colleges along with state, management, and NRI quota seats in private medical colleges.

Find the direct registration link here.