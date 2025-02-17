NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Counselling: MCC Withdraws Seats! Check Updated List

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially withdrawn seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling stray vacancy round for the academic year 2024-25. This decision was conveyed through an official notice to candidates participating in the counselling process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially withdrawn a total of three seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling stray vacancy round for the academic year 2024-25. This decision was conveyed through an official notice to candidates participating in the counselling process.

As per the notice, the seats have been removed following requests from two medical institutes - The Government Periyar District Headquarters Hospital and Tejasvini Hospital and SSIOT.

Withdraw Seats Details

Government Periyar District Headquarters Hospital : Anaesthesiology (1 seat-UR category)

Government Periyar District Headquarters Hospital : Paediatrics (1 seat-OBC category)

Tejasvini Hospital and SSIOT - Orthopaedics (1 seat-UR category)

These seats will no longer be available in the seat matrix before the final allotment process for the stray vacancy round.

Meanwhile, initially MCC had released the detailed seat matrix for the NEET PG stray vacancy counselling, indicating that a total of 2,562 seats. The NEET PG stray vacancy round counselling is already underway, as per the revised schedule. Candidates will be able to access their seat allotment result on February 19, with reporting beginning from February 20 to February 28, 2025.