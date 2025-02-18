NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
15:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) today, February 18.
Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in until March 10, 2025.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) today, February 18. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in until March 10, 2025. The NBEMS has also released the NEET MDS 2025 information bulletin, providing essential details regarding the examination process.

UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details
UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details

Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Select ‘NEET MDS’ option under the ‘Examinations’ dropdown.
  • Click on the application link.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the required fee and submit the form.
ADVERTISEMENT

Application Fee

  • General/OBC/EWS - ₹3500
  • SC/ST/PwD - ₹2500
NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Counselling: MCC Withdraws Seats! Check Updated List
NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Counselling: MCC Withdraws Seats! Check Updated List

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for NEET MDS 2025, candidates must hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Dental Council of India (DCI). Additionally, applicants must have completed a 12-month mandatory internship on or before March 31, 2025, as per the official notification. Candidates who do not meet the eligibility criteria will have their applications rejected and will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled for April 19, 2025, and will be conducted at multiple test centers across the country. Initially, the NBEMS exam calendar 2025, published on November 27, 2024, had listed January 31, 2025, as the exam date. However, the registration process did not commence as expected, leading to confusion among aspirants.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2025
15:27 PM
NEET MDS 2025 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Registration
Similar stories
WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details

TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates and Key Exam Details

NID DAT 2025

NID DAT Result 2025 Out - Check MDes Prelims Qualified List and Mains Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

Annual fest

NIT Trichy Organises the 21st Edition of Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest-. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details

Brainware University

Agri-Next 2025: Experts Unite to Shape the Future of Agriculture at Brainware Univers. . .

TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates and Key Exam Details

NID DAT 2025

NID DAT Result 2025 Out - Check MDes Prelims Qualified List and Mains Exam Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality