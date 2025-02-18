NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) today, February 18. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in until March 10, 2025.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) today, February 18. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in until March 10, 2025. The NBEMS has also released the NEET MDS 2025 information bulletin, providing essential details regarding the examination process.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Select ‘NEET MDS’ option under the ‘Examinations’ dropdown.

Click on the application link.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the required fee and submit the form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS - ₹3500

SC/ST/PwD - ₹2500

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for NEET MDS 2025, candidates must hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Dental Council of India (DCI). Additionally, applicants must have completed a 12-month mandatory internship on or before March 31, 2025, as per the official notification. Candidates who do not meet the eligibility criteria will have their applications rejected and will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled for April 19, 2025, and will be conducted at multiple test centers across the country. Initially, the NBEMS exam calendar 2025, published on November 27, 2024, had listed January 31, 2025, as the exam date. However, the registration process did not commence as expected, leading to confusion among aspirants.

Find the direct registration link here.