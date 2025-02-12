WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Direct Link & Updated Schedule

Summary The third round seat allotment result of the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2024 has been officially published today, February 12, 2025. Students who participated in this round of counselling can now access their seat allotment status and download their letter from the official website of the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC).

The third round seat allotment result of the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2024 has been officially published today, February 12, 2025. Students who participated in this round of counselling can now access their seat allotment status and download their letter from the official website of the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC).

WB NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment - Steps to Check

Visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for ‘PG Medical Counselling.’

Select the ‘candidate registration and login’ option.

Enter your NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin.

Sign in to view the seat allotment result.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates will also be able to check their status directly by downloading the allotment pdf released by WBMCC, which contains information including the candidate’s AIR, choice number, institute, course, allotted quota/category, category, and status.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 3 must confirm their acceptance by completing the admission process. This includes reporting to the allotted institute with the required documents, college requisite fee, and bond within the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

The entire reporting and admission process will be conducted from February 13 to February 15, 2025. Post completion of the third round, the committee will commence the online stray vacancy round registration on February 18 which will conclude on February 20, followed by the publication of the successfully verified candidates list and the beginning of the choice-filling process on February 22, 2025. The final seal allotment result declaration is scheduled for February 25, 2025.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.