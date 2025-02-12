WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Direct Link & Updated Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
16:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The third round seat allotment result of the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2024 has been officially published today, February 12, 2025.
Students who participated in this round of counselling can now access their seat allotment status and download their letter from the official website of the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC).

The third round seat allotment result of the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2024 has been officially published today, February 12, 2025. Students who participated in this round of counselling can now access their seat allotment status and download their letter from the official website of the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC).

FMGE December 2024 Pass Certificates: NBEMS Releases Collection Date and Key Instructions
FMGE December 2024 Pass Certificates: NBEMS Releases Collection Date and Key Instructions

WB NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment - Steps to Check

  • Visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for ‘PG Medical Counselling.’
  • Select the ‘candidate registration and login’ option.
  • Enter your NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin.
  • Sign in to view the seat allotment result.
  • Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates will also be able to check their status directly by downloading the allotment pdf released by WBMCC, which contains information including the candidate’s AIR, choice number, institute, course, allotted quota/category, category, and status.

JEE Main 2025 Result - Session 1 Top Scorers, Merit List and Paper 2 Update!
JEE Main 2025 Result - Session 1 Top Scorers, Merit List and Paper 2 Update!

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 3 must confirm their acceptance by completing the admission process. This includes reporting to the allotted institute with the required documents, college requisite fee, and bond within the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

The entire reporting and admission process will be conducted from February 13 to February 15, 2025. Post completion of the third round, the committee will commence the online stray vacancy round registration on February 18 which will conclude on February 20, followed by the publication of the successfully verified candidates list and the beginning of the choice-filling process on February 22, 2025. The final seal allotment result declaration is scheduled for February 25, 2025.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2025
16:06 PM
WB NEET PG 2024 WBMCC NEET PG 2024
Similar stories
IBPS SO

IBPS SO Recruitment 2025: How to Upload Interview Documents Now

Representative Image
ICSE 2025

ICSE Bengali Preparation Tips 2025: Check Last Moment Expert Tips For Students

TJEE 2025

Tripura TJEE 2025 Registration Opens: Steps to Apply and Key Details

Tripura Public Service Commission

TPSC releases Admit Cards for Junior Engineer Interview Test 2024- Know Details Insid. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS SO

IBPS SO Recruitment 2025: How to Upload Interview Documents Now

Representative Image
ICSE 2025

ICSE Bengali Preparation Tips 2025: Check Last Moment Expert Tips For Students

JEE Main 2025

Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99. . .

TJEE 2025

Tripura TJEE 2025 Registration Opens: Steps to Apply and Key Details

Tripura Public Service Commission

TPSC releases Admit Cards for Junior Engineer Interview Test 2024- Know Details Insid. . .

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: Enrolment Window Reopens Till Feb 15; How to Apply

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality