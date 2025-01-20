WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Dates Announced - Check Revised Schedule

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the revised schedule for round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2024. Aspirants eager to secure postgraduate medical seats can begin the registration process on January 21, 2025, and complete it by January 23, 2025.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the revised schedule for round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2024. Aspirants eager to secure postgraduate medical seats can begin the registration process on January 21, 2025, and complete it by January 23, 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

Initially, the WB NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration was scheduled to commence on January 7, 2025, with the verified candidates' list release planned for January 10, and seat allotment scheduled for January 15, 2025. However, WBMCC postponed the said round counselling following the recent reduction in NEET PG 2024 cutoff percentages.

As per the official announcement, the detailed seat matrix for Round 3 will be published on January 27, 2025. After reviewing the available seats, applicants will have the opportunity to fill in and lock their preferences by January 29, 2025. The seat allotment results for this round will be declared on February 1, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges for document verification and complete the admission formalities between February 3 and February 5, 2025.

To be eligible for the third counselling, general category candidates must meet the revised cut-off percentile of 15%, while candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories need to secure at least 10%, as per the updated guidelines by MCC.

Stray Vacancy Round Details

In addition to the regular rounds, WBMCC has also announced the schedule for the online stray vacancy round. The registration of this phase will take place between February 10 and February 12, 2025. The seat matrix and eligible candidate list for the stray vacancy round will be released on February 14, 2025, with the choice-filling process open from February 14 to February 16, 2025. Results for this round will be published on February 19, 2025, and selected candidates will need to report to their assigned colleges for document verification and admission from February 20 to February 22, 2025.

Candidates must follow the specified timelines and carefully review their eligibility criteria and required documents to ensure a seamless application and admission process.