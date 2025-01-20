NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Dates Announced - Check Revised Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2025
14:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the revised schedule for round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2024.
Aspirants eager to secure postgraduate medical seats can begin the registration process on January 21, 2025, and complete it by January 23, 2025.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the revised schedule for round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2024. Aspirants eager to secure postgraduate medical seats can begin the registration process on January 21, 2025, and complete it by January 23, 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

BITSAT 2025 Registrations to Begin Soon: Application and Exam Key Details
BITSAT 2025 Registrations to Begin Soon: Application and Exam Key Details

Initially, the WB NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration was scheduled to commence on January 7, 2025, with the verified candidates' list release planned for January 10, and seat allotment scheduled for January 15, 2025. However, WBMCC postponed the said round counselling following the recent reduction in NEET PG 2024 cutoff percentages.

As per the official announcement, the detailed seat matrix for Round 3 will be published on January 27, 2025. After reviewing the available seats, applicants will have the opportunity to fill in and lock their preferences by January 29, 2025. The seat allotment results for this round will be declared on February 1, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges for document verification and complete the admission formalities between February 3 and February 5, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be eligible for the third counselling, general category candidates must meet the revised cut-off percentile of 15%, while candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories need to secure at least 10%, as per the updated guidelines by MCC.

Update - MCC Revises NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix
Update - MCC Revises NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix

Stray Vacancy Round Details

In addition to the regular rounds, WBMCC has also announced the schedule for the online stray vacancy round. The registration of this phase will take place between February 10 and February 12, 2025. The seat matrix and eligible candidate list for the stray vacancy round will be released on February 14, 2025, with the choice-filling process open from February 14 to February 16, 2025. Results for this round will be published on February 19, 2025, and selected candidates will need to report to their assigned colleges for document verification and admission from February 20 to February 22, 2025.

Candidates must follow the specified timelines and carefully review their eligibility criteria and required documents to ensure a seamless application and admission process.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2025
14:47 PM
NEET PG 2024 WBMCC WB NEET PG 2024
Similar stories
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC to Issue NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024 Tomorrow- Details. . .

Odisha Police

Odisha Police Recruitment 2025: Registration for 933 SI vacancies commences- Details . . .

BITSAT 2025

BITSAT 2025 Registrations to Begin Soon: Application and Exam Key Details

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Out for Rescheduled Exams at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check Guideli. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Madras

IIT Madras & CMC Vellore develop affordable indigenous Robot for hand rehabilitation

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC to Issue NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024 Tomorrow- Details. . .

Theatrican

Theatrecian Brings "12 Angry Men" to Calcutta’s Stage

Odisha Police

Odisha Police Recruitment 2025: Registration for 933 SI vacancies commences- Details . . .

Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required

BITSAT 2025

BITSAT 2025 Registrations to Begin Soon: Application and Exam Key Details