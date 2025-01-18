NEET PG 2024

Update - MCC Revises NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix

Posted on 18 Jan 2025
10:46 AM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling seat matrix.
Candidates are advised to review the updated seat matrix and ensure they select the revised options accordingly.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling seat matrix. While 23 seats have been withdrawn, 12 new seats have been added to the matrix. Aspirants can check the revised details on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Seats Withdrawn

The withdrawn seats include two post-MBBS DNB General Surgery seats at Kolkata’s Ruby General Hospital. This has left two students who were allotted these seats in a predicament, as they must now participate in the ongoing third round of admissions.

The MCC has also clarified that five seats were removed due to inadvertent filling by the respective institute. One seat is under judicial review and eleven seats were withdrawn following communication from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). However, no reasons were provided for the withdrawal of the remaining seats.

The seats mentioned above for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before allotment process of Round-3 of PG Counselling 2024,” the official notice additionally informed.

Seats Added

The newly added seats are as follows:

Government Medical College, Ratlam, MP

  • MD (Anaesthesiology): 01 seat (SC), 01 seat (UR), 01 seat (OBC)
  • MS (ENT): 01 seat (EWS)
  • MS (Ophthalmology): 01 seat (UR)
  • MS (Orthopaedics): 01 seat (UR), 01 seat (OBC), 01 seat (SC)

Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Govt. Medical, Dimrapal

  • MS (Orthopaedics): 01 seat (UR), 01 seat (OBC)

NSC Government Medical College, Khandwa (MP)

  • M.D (Physiology): 01 seat (ST), 01 seat (UR)

Candidates are advised to review the updated seat matrix and ensure they select the revised options accordingly. According to the recently revised schedule, the round 3 registration will conclude on January 19, with the choice filling and locking window closing on January 20, 2025.

NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
NEET PG Counselling

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Seat allotment Results declared on rajpgneet2024.org