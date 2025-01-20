BITSAT 2025 Registrations to Begin Soon: Application and Exam Key Details

Summary The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has announced that the registration process for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025 will commence on January 21, 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website, bitsadmission.com, to complete their online applications.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has announced that the registration process for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025 will commence on January 21, 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website, bitsadmission.com, to complete their online applications.

According to the notification on the official website, “The online application process for BITSAT-2025 will begin on January 21, 2025. All other relevant details regarding the application procedure, eligibility, and important dates will be updated soon.”

BITSAT is conducted in a computer-based test mode with 130 multiple-choice questions to be completed in 3 hours. It covers Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology (depending on your chosen stream), English Proficiency, and Logical Reasoning.

The exam is administered annually in two sessions, and candidates can appear in either of the sessions or both. However, for candidates taking both sessions, the higher BITSAT score will be considered when preparing the merit list for admissions. Candidates can select their preferred exam center, day, and time slot for the examination.

The test enables students to secure admission into integrated first-degree programmes across BITS campuses, including Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.