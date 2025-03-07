WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Dates and Eligibility

Posted on 07 Mar 2025
12:57 PM

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced the WB NEET PG 2024 special stray round counselling schedule following the reduction of the NEET PG cut-off to the 5th percentile. Eligible candidates can register for WB NEET PG 2024 counselling starting March 10 on the official website (wbmcc.nic.in).

NEET PG 2024 - Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins, Schedule and Eligibility Updated
Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the NEET PG 2024 qualifying percentile for all categories to 5%, allowing for a special stray round to fill vacant seats.

Special Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility Criteria

As per WBMCC, only candidates not holding or joining any seats in previous rounds of counselling can participate in this particular round. Those who have already been allotted seats in AIQ or WB State Counselling are not eligible.

Candidates who were allotted seats in Round 3 or the Stray Vacancy Round but did not join are also not allowed to participate in this round.

Schedule

  • Registration and Fee Payment - March 10 to March 11, 2025
  • Candidate Verification - March 11 to March 12, 2025
  • Publication of Verified Candidates List and Seat Matrix - March 13, 2025
  • Choice Filling and Locking - March 13 to March 16, 2025
  • Seat Allotment Result - March 18, 2025
  • Reporting of Allotted Candidates - March 19 and March 20, 2025

Candidates are advised to complete registration on time and ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying.

Last updated on 07 Mar 2025
12:58 PM
WB NEET PG 2024 WBMCC NEET PG 2024
