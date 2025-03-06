NEET PG 2024 - Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins, Schedule and Eligibility Updated

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG counselling 2024 following the recent reduction in the NEET PG cut-off. Registration and choice-filling for this special round have begun today, March 6, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG counselling 2024 following the recent reduction in the NEET PG cut-off. This additional round has been introduced to fill the remaining vacant seats left unoccupied after the previous stray vacancy round. Registration and choice-filling for this special round have begun today, March 6, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website mcc.nic.in.

The cut-off percentile for NEET PG 2024 has been lowered to the 5th percentile to accommodate more candidates. Many seats remained unfilled due to candidates not joining or reporting in the previous counselling rounds. The competent authority has, therefore, decided to conduct this additional counselling round to ensure that all available seats are allocated.

Special Stray Round Schedule

Registration Deadline - March 8, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking - March 6 to March 10, 2025

Seat Allotment Result - March 12, 2025

Allotted College Reporting - March 13 to March 20, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates eligible for the special stray vacancy round must meet the following conditions:

They must not have been allotted or joined any seat in the previous rounds of NEET PG counselling 2024 (AIQ, state quota, or deemed university).

They must have scored at least the 5th percentile in NEET PG 2024.

Candidates already allotted and joined a seat through AIQ, state counselling, or deemed university are not eligible.

Those allotted a seat in AIQ Round 3 or the earlier stray vacancy round but did not join are also ineligible.

Fresh choice filling is mandatory for this special round. A refundable security deposit must be paid as follows - ₹50,000 for government seats (AIQ), and ₹3,00,000 for deemed university seats.

Seat allotment information from the AIQ special stray vacancy round will be shared with state counselling authorities, preventing selected candidates from participating in state special rounds.