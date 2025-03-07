27th WB SET Exam Date Announced! Key Details on Eligibility, Papers & Exam Pattern

Summary The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has announced the exam date for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025. According to the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025 (Sunday), from 10.30 AM to 2 PM.

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has announced the exam date for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025. According to the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025 (Sunday), from 10.30 AM to 2 PM.

Eligibility & Exam Pattern

General/EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (50% for OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category) in their postgraduate degree are eligible to apply for the exam. There is no upper age limit for applications.

The SET exam consists of two papers conducted in two sessions:

Paper 1: 100 marks (1-hour duration with 50 compulsory questions)

Paper 2: 200 marks (2-hour duration with 100 compulsory questions)

The exam will be held in multiple subjects, across selected test centers of different districts in West Bengal.

While the application start date is yet to be announced, candidates are advised to stay updated via the official WBCSC website (wbcsconline.in).

Qualifying candidates will be eligible to apply for the position of Assistant Professor in West Bengal’s colleges and universities.