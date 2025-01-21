WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed AGAIN - Check Key Details

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling registration until further notice for the second time. This decision has been announced on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in, following the recent postponement and declaration of a revised schedule after the reduction in NEET PG 2024 cutoff percentages.

The update on the official WBMCC website states: “The Schedule Published on 16.01.2025 is temporarily postponed, please check counseling website frequently for further updates.”

After the initial postponement of the third round of counselling, WBMCC published a revised schedule on January 16, 2025, that stated that the registration process was scheduled to commence from 11 AM on January 21, with the verified candidates' list release planned for January 27, choice-filling from January 27 to January 29 and seat allotment scheduled for February 1, 2025. However, due to the postponement, the WBMCC is expected to announce the revised schedule for the second time soon on the official website.

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process is a centralised platform that facilitates the admission of eligible candidates to MD/MS/PG Diploma and DNB programmes across various participating medical colleges in West Bengal. The counselling is based on the candidates' NEET PG scores and the availability of seats in various colleges.