NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Admissions - NTA Releases Notice Regarding Scores and Merit List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2025
13:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an update regarding the use of NEET UG 2025 scores for admissions.
Candidates planning to appear for NEET UG 2025 can expect the detailed information bulletin to be released soon on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an update regarding the use of NEET UG 2025 scores for admissions. As per the latest notification, the scores and merit lists of NEET UG 2025 will continue to serve as the basis for admission into Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) programmes, adhering to the regulations of their respective governing bodies.

Major Update - JEE Main 2025 Exam Centre Changed before Upcoming Tests!
Major Update - JEE Main 2025 Exam Centre Changed before Upcoming Tests!

The notice highlights, “In addition to the courses mentioned in the Public Notice dated January 16, 2025, NEET (UG)-2025 scores and merit list will also apply for admissions to BDS and BVSc & AH courses as followed in the past, in accordance with the rules governed by respective regulatory bodies.”

Candidates planning to appear for NEET UG 2025 can expect the detailed information bulletin to be released soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. This document will include critical details about eligibility, application procedures, and exam-related guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET UG 2025 Registration Update: APAAR ID Integration Introduced
NEET UG 2025 Registration Update: APAAR ID Integration Introduced

Examination Mode and Registration

As mentioned in the earlier notification, NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in a Pen-and-Paper (OMR-based) format on a single day and in a single shift.

In another recent update, the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education announced new guidelines for the NEET UG 2025 registration process focusing on integrating the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) with the examination process to streamline candidate experiences. This initiative, paired with Aadhaar-based authentication, aims to enhance transparency and simplify the application process.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2025
13:18 PM
NEET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
HBSE Exams 2025

HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2025 Revised- Read Details Here

JEE Main 2025

Major Update - JEE Main 2025 Exam Centre Changed before Upcoming Tests!

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: MCC Revises Schedule Again!

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Admit Card Out - Direct Link and Exam Day Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
HBSE Exams 2025

HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2025 Revised- Read Details Here

JEE Main 2025

Major Update - JEE Main 2025 Exam Centre Changed before Upcoming Tests!

Volunteers cleaning garbage
educators

Moral drive: Can young people be taught character building? David Brooks shares tips . . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: MCC Revises Schedule Again!

BrightMinds 2025

Hobby to Hustle - How to Turn Your Passion into Startup Ideas!

The event will commence on January 15 and will witness participation by students from 250 schools across Eastern India
BrightMinds 2025

BrightMinds by The Telegraph Online Edugraph to unleash creative potential in youngst. . .