NEET UG 2025 Admissions - NTA Releases Notice Regarding Scores and Merit List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an update regarding the use of NEET UG 2025 scores for admissions. As per the latest notification, the scores and merit lists of NEET UG 2025 will continue to serve as the basis for admission into Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) programmes, adhering to the regulations of their respective governing bodies.

The notice highlights, “In addition to the courses mentioned in the Public Notice dated January 16, 2025, NEET (UG)-2025 scores and merit list will also apply for admissions to BDS and BVSc & AH courses as followed in the past, in accordance with the rules governed by respective regulatory bodies.”

Candidates planning to appear for NEET UG 2025 can expect the detailed information bulletin to be released soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. This document will include critical details about eligibility, application procedures, and exam-related guidelines.

Examination Mode and Registration

As mentioned in the earlier notification, NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in a Pen-and-Paper (OMR-based) format on a single day and in a single shift.

In another recent update, the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education announced new guidelines for the NEET UG 2025 registration process focusing on integrating the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) with the examination process to streamline candidate experiences. This initiative, paired with Aadhaar-based authentication, aims to enhance transparency and simplify the application process.