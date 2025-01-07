GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Admit Card Out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in - Download Now

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
12:47 PM

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the much-awaited admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 today, January 7. Candidates who have registered for the test can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

According to the official schedule, GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in a computer-based mode, featuring a mix of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

How to Download the GATE 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their admit cards,

  • Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  • Click on the "Admit Card" link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your unique credentials.
  • Submit the details and download the admit card.
  • Print the admit card for future use.

The admit card will only be available online. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post.

To download, candidates must log in using their application ID and password.

The admit card is a mandatory document containing essential details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, and exam center details.

Find the direct download link here.

