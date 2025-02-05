NEET PG 2024 Counselling: NMC Updates Seat Matrix, MCC Extends Round 3 Reporting Again!

Summary As the demand for a fresh round of NEET PG 2024 counselling gains momentum, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has updated the seat matrix for postgraduate medical courses for the 2024-25 academic session. Amidst the controversy, the MCC has extended the reporting deadline for Round 3 counselling twice.

As the demand for a fresh round of NEET PG 2024 counselling gains momentum, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has updated the seat matrix for postgraduate medical courses for the 2024-25 academic session. Candidates can now check the revised seat matrix on the official website, nmc.org.in, which provides details such as state, college name, university affiliation, course, and total available seats. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in response to the ongoing legal dispute regarding the alleged seat-blocking issues in AIQ Round 3 counselling.

Amidst the controversy, the MCC has extended the reporting deadline for Round 3 counselling twice. Initially, the first extension was provided till 11.55 PM on February 4, 2025, citing multiple requests from candidates. Further, the Council has extended the reporting deadline until 5 PM on February 7, 2025, stating “In preview of proceeding in W.P (C) No 103 of 2025 Title as JOSHI ANKIT AND ORS. Versus MEDICAL COUNSELLING COMMITTEE AND ORSat Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, it has been decided to extend the reporting for Round-3 of NEET-PG Counselling, 2024.”

In another significant ruling, the Supreme Court has declared domicile-based reservations in NEET PG admissions as ‘unconstitutional’, ordering all states to follow a strict merit-based admission process. However, the court clarified that students who have already secured PG seats under the domicile quota will not be affected.

With legal battles, revised seat allocations, and policy shifts shaping the NEET PG 2024 admissions, aspirants must stay updated on further developments that could impact their future medical education and careers.

Find the updated seat matrix list here.