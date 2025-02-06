CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and result of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 shortly. The CMAT held on January 25, 2025, saw the release of its provisional answer keys on January 31, 2025, allowing candidates to raise objections until February 2, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and result of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 shortly. The CMAT held on January 25, 2025, saw the release of its provisional answer keys on January 31, 2025, allowing candidates to raise objections until February 2, 2025. Before declaring the results, NTA will first publish the final answer key, provided that the panel of experts checking the submitted objections finds any discrepancy in the already published provisional/initial answer key. Candidates can check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when announced.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” the official notice had additionally informed.

How to Check the Final Answer Key

Follow these steps to check your final answer key once they are announced:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Click on the final answer key link (once released).

View the answer key displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

Pattern and Score Calculation

The CMAT exam consisted of 100 questions from five topics (20 questions each) - quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation & entrepreneurship.

The marking scheme awards four marks for every correct answer, with a single mark deduction for incorrect responses. No marks will be awarded for unanswered/un-attempted questions. The total score is calculated by summing up the marks for all sections as per the marking scheme.