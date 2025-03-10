WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins! Check Link and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2025
13:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG counselling 2024 following the recent reduction in the NEET PG cut-off.
Registration for this special round has begun today, March 10, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG counselling 2024 following the recent reduction in the NEET PG cut-off. Registration for this special round has begun today, March 10, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM on March 11, 2025, with the fee payment deadline until midnight of the same day.

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List
NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List

Steps to Register

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab on the homepage.
  • Click on the "Candidate Registration and Login" link.
  • Register yourself by providing the required details.
  • Sign in with the NEET PG roll number and password.
  • Fill out the online application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application form.
UPSC Rejects 43 Applications for CSE Prelims 2025 Exam - List and Appeal Submission Guide
UPSC Rejects 43 Applications for CSE Prelims 2025 Exam - List and Appeal Submission Guide

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification at designated venues and time slots. Candidates must bring their original documents and a self-attested photocopy for verification. Failure to attend this mandatory step disqualifies candidates from the current counselling round unless they re-register and pay the required fees.

On March 13, 2025, the WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round.

Find the direct counselling registration link here.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2025
13:18 PM
WB NEET PG 2024 NEET PG 2024 WBMCC Registration
Similar stories
UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC Rejects 43 Applications for CSE Prelims 2025 Exam - List and Appeal Submission G. . .

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Closes Today - Know Application Edit Updates and Key Dates

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Rectification Window for Opens for Examinees before Result Declaration! All. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC Rejects 43 Applications for CSE Prelims 2025 Exam - List and Appeal Submission G. . .

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Closes Today - Know Application Edit Updates and Key Dates

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Rectification Window for Opens for Examinees before Result Declaration! All. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and NTA Guidelines!

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip for Session 2 Release Date – Check All Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality