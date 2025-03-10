WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins! Check Link and Key Details

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG counselling 2024 following the recent reduction in the NEET PG cut-off. Registration for this special round has begun today, March 10, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG counselling 2024 following the recent reduction in the NEET PG cut-off. Registration for this special round has begun today, March 10, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM on March 11, 2025, with the fee payment deadline until midnight of the same day.

Steps to Register

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the "Candidate Registration and Login" link.

Register yourself by providing the required details.

Sign in with the NEET PG roll number and password.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification at designated venues and time slots. Candidates must bring their original documents and a self-attested photocopy for verification. Failure to attend this mandatory step disqualifies candidates from the current counselling round unless they re-register and pay the required fees.

On March 13, 2025, the WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round.

Find the direct counselling registration link here.