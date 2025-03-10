NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially withdrawn seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling special stray vacancy round for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates participating in the counselling process can review the updated seat matrix before filling in their choices at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially withdrawn a total of two seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling special stray vacancy round for the academic year 2024-25. This decision was conveyed through an official notice to candidates participating in the counselling process. Candidates participating in the counselling process can review the updated seat matrix before filling in their choices at mcc.nic.in.

As per the notice, the seats have been removed following requests from two medical institutes - The Rana Beni Madhav Singh Hospital and Nalanda Medical College, Patna.

Withdraw Seats Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Rana Beni Madhav Singh Hospital: General Medicine (DMED) (1 seat-ST category)

Nalanda Medical College, Patna: MS ENT (1 seat-ST category)

These seats will no longer be available in the seat matrix before the final allotment process for the special stray vacancy round.

Initially, MCC had released the detailed seat matrix for the NEET PG special stray vacancy counselling, indicating a total of 733 seats. The NEET PG special stray vacancy round counselling is already underway. As per the schedule, candidates can register and fill in their choices of colleges and courses until March 10, 2025. With the withdrawal of these two seats, candidates must carefully review the updated seat matrix before submitting their preferences.

Candidates will be able to access their seat allotment results on March 12, with the reporting beginning from March 13 to March 20, 2025.