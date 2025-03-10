UPSC Rejects 43 Applications for CSE Prelims 2025 Exam - List and Appeal Submission Guide

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected 43 applications for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 due to non-payment of the application fee. Candidates whose applications have been rejected have the opportunity to appeal the decision until March 17, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected 43 applications for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 due to non-payment of the application fee. The list of rejected candidates, including their names, registration numbers, and transaction IDs, has been published in a PDF format on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates whose applications have been rejected have the opportunity to appeal the decision until March 17, 2025. Appeals must be submitted either in person or via speed post to Kiran K. Arora, Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall Building, Hall No. 2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Applicants must include supporting documentation such as a copy of the system-generated challan or a bank/credit card statement confirming the fee payment. If valid proof is not provided by the deadline, the rejection will remain final.

According to the official notice, UPSC did not receive confirmation from bank authorities regarding the receipt of the ₹100 application fee for the listed candidates. The Commission cited provisions outlined in its examination notice dated January 21, 2025, as the basis for rejecting these applications.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 is set to take place on May 25, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 979 vacancies across the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS), along with 150 positions in the Indian Forest Service (IFS).

Candidates are advised to check their application status and take necessary action before the appeal deadline.

Find the detailed rejected candidates list here.