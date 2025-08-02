Kerala KTET

KTET 2025 Exam Postponed! Revised Dates Announced for June Session; Admit Card Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Aug 2025
09:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially postponed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) June 2025 session.
The updated information regarding the KTET 2025 hall ticket release will be announced soon on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially postponed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) June 2025 session, originally scheduled for August 23 and 24. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be held on September 18 and 19, 2025. The updated information regarding the KTET 2025 hall ticket release will be announced soon on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET June 2025 – Exam postponed to 18 and 19 September 2025,” the official website informed.

The KTET exam is conducted twice a year to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes across Kerala. The June 2025 session will cover four categories of papers – Category 1 (Lower Primary), Category 2 (Upper Primary), Category 3 (High School), and Category 4 (Specialist Teachers and Language Teachers).

ADVERTISEMENT

As per previous trends, the KTET June 2025 hall ticket is expected to be released approximately 10 days before the exam. Candidates who have registered for the June session are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the hall ticket download.

To download the KTET June 2025 admit card, candidates can follow the steps below:

  1. Visit the official KTET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required credentials – KTET application ID, application number, and category.
  4. Click ‘Submit’.
  5. Your KTET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must carry their printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam center. The hall ticket will contain important details such as exam date, time, venue, category, and candidate instructions.

Last updated on 02 Aug 2025
09:47 AM
Kerala KTET Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test KTET
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Registration Extended - Check CAP Round 1 Revised Schedule

SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer 2025: City Slip Out for Grade C & D Exam; Scribe Registration Ends T. . .

AP DSC 2025

AP MEGA DSC 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Download Link and Result Updates

NMAT 2025

NMAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Eligibility and Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Registration Extended - Check CAP Round 1 Revised Schedule

SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer 2025: City Slip Out for Grade C & D Exam; Scribe Registration Ends T. . .

AP DSC 2025

AP MEGA DSC 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Download Link and Result Updates

NMAT 2025

NMAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Eligibility and Steps

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Out 2025 - Know Objection Submission and Result Details

CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Out: Girls Outshine Boys with Higher Pass Rat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality