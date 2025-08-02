KTET 2025 Exam Postponed! Revised Dates Announced for June Session; Admit Card Updates

Summary The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially postponed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) June 2025 session. The updated information regarding the KTET 2025 hall ticket release will be announced soon on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially postponed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) June 2025 session, originally scheduled for August 23 and 24. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be held on September 18 and 19, 2025. The updated information regarding the KTET 2025 hall ticket release will be announced soon on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

“KTET June 2025 – Exam postponed to 18 and 19 September 2025,” the official website informed.

The KTET exam is conducted twice a year to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes across Kerala. The June 2025 session will cover four categories of papers – Category 1 (Lower Primary), Category 2 (Upper Primary), Category 3 (High School), and Category 4 (Specialist Teachers and Language Teachers).

ADVERTISEMENT

As per previous trends, the KTET June 2025 hall ticket is expected to be released approximately 10 days before the exam. Candidates who have registered for the June session are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the hall ticket download.

To download the KTET June 2025 admit card, candidates can follow the steps below:

Visit the official KTET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage. Enter the required credentials – KTET application ID, application number, and category. Click ‘Submit’. Your KTET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must carry their printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam center. The hall ticket will contain important details such as exam date, time, venue, category, and candidate instructions.