NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice-Filling Begins: Check List of Eligible Candidates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Nov 2025
11:53 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 third round choice filling has officially begun.
Candidates who successfully registered and had their documents verified will now be able to select their preferred courses and colleges.

The West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 third round choice filling has officially begun. Candidates who successfully registered and had their documents verified will now be able to select their preferred courses and colleges. The provisional eligible candidates list, which determines eligibility for this stage, has already been published by WBMCC (West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee) on its official website, along with the detailed seat matrix.

Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed with choice filling. They must ensure that choices are filled and submitted before the specified deadline to avoid disqualification.

Choice-Filling Steps

  • Visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘UG Medical & Dental’ tab on the homepage.
  • Click on the ‘Candidate Registration & Login’ option.
  • Use your credentials (NEET UG roll number and password) to log in.
  • Choose your desired colleges and courses in order of preference.
  • Save your choices and ensure they are submitted before the deadline.

Candidates should thoroughly review their preferences and double-check all entries before submission. The choices made during this round will play a crucial role in the allotment process.

Once the choice-filling process concludes on November 2, the seat allotment results for Round 3 will be published on November 5, following which the allotted students will have three days to complete their reporting and admissions from November 6 to 8, 2025.

Find the provisional verified candidates list here.

