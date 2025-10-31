NEET PG 2025 Seat Matrix Revised - 103 Seats Withdrawn from Round 1! Updated List

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an updated NEET PG 2025 seat matrix, reflecting changes made after receiving inputs from participating medical institutes regarding the addition and withdrawal of seats. The seat matrix includes details of MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes offered across government and central medical colleges in different states and union territories.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an updated NEET PG 2025 seat matrix, reflecting changes made after receiving inputs from participating medical institutes regarding the addition and withdrawal of seats before the commencement of Round 1 counselling.

According to the revised data, 49 Doctor of Medicine (MD)/Master of Surgery (MS) seats and 54 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats have been withdrawn, while 6 new seats from private hospitals have been added to the matrix. The changes have been incorporated into the final NEET PG 2025 seat matrix and will be applicable before the seat allotment process begins.

Following this revision, the total number of postgraduate medical seats available for NEET PG 2025 counselling now stands at 28,663, including MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes across various quotas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, MCC had reported 28,760 total seats, comprising 12,678 seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 804 under the Central Internal Quota, 6,156 under Deemed Universities, and 9,122 under the DNB category.

The Round 1 registration and choice filling process for NEET PG 2025 counselling is currently in progress and will close on November 5, 2025. The seat allotment will take place from November 6 to 7, and the Round 1 result will be declared on November 8, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 counselling is being conducted for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% of seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions for the 2025 academic year.

Candidates can check and exercise their preferences for postgraduate medical seats under the AIQ at the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in. The seat matrix includes details of MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes offered across government and central medical colleges in different states and union territories.

Find the updated seat matrix here.