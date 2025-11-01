School timings

Kashmir School Timings Revised, To be Effective From Today - Check All Changes

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Nov 2025
11:25 AM

DSEK FB handle

Summary
The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) has announced revised school timings for all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools in the region.
The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) has announced revised school timings for all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools in the region. The new schedule, aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of students, teachers, and staff, has come into effect from November 1, 2025.

According to the official order issued on October 31, schools within Srinagar municipal limits will now function from 10 AM to 3 PM, while those outside the municipal boundaries will operate from 10.30 AM to 3.30 PM. These timings will remain effective until further notice.

NExT Exam Deferred for 3-4 Years, NMC to Conduct Mock Tests Before Implementation
IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Opens: Check Deadline and Steps to Edit
Previously, schools in Srinagar city operated between 9 AM and 3 PM, and institutions in rural or semi-urban areas functioned from 10 AM to 4 PM. The revised timing aligns with the changing weather conditions and aims to ensure the well-being of students during the colder months.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has recently also introduced a 15% syllabus relaxation for Classes 10, 11, and 12 due to academic disruptions caused by torrential rains, cloudbursts, and floods earlier this year.

Under this relaxation, students will need to attempt 85% of the question paper, which will be treated as equivalent to 100% marks. While the question paper will be based on the complete syllabus, candidates will have internal choices allowing them to skip certain portions.

Last updated on 01 Nov 2025
11:26 AM
School timings Jammu and Kashmir government
