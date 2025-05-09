WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2025
12:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially published the WBJEE 2025 model/provisional answer keys today, May 9.
Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will now be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially published the WBJEE 2025 model/provisional answer keys today, May 9. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will now be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website.

With the publication of the answer key, candidates have the opportunity to cross-check their responses and estimate their potential scores.

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates
UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates

Answer Key Download Guide

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the answer key:

  • Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Model Answer Key’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your application number and password.
  • View and download the provisional answer key.
  • Take a printout for future reference.
NCHMCT JEE 2025 Answer Key Out for 11068 Students - Know Objection Submission Deadline
NCHMCT JEE 2025 Answer Key Out for 11068 Students - Know Objection Submission Deadline

Objection Submission and Final Answer Key Release

Candidates are advised to verify the details carefully. In case of discrepancies, they can challenge it through the official portal until 11.59 PM on May 11, 2025. Each challenge requires a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per challenged question. As per the official notice, all objections will be reviewed by the board, and if any challenge is found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The results, ranks, and scores will be prepared based on this revised answer key.

Applicants are encouraged to review their answers carefully and promptly submit objections, if necessary.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 09 May 2025
12:01 PM
WBJEE 2025 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Answer Key
Similar stories
UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates

CBSE 2025

Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues State. . .

ICAI CA 2025

CA May 2025 Update: ICAI Postpones Final, Intermediate Exams Amid India-Pakistan Tens. . .

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE Issues REET Result 2025 at reet2024.co.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates

NIPS
NIPS

Eastern India’s No. 1 Hotel Management Institute Opens Doors to Global Careers

CBSE 2025

Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues State. . .

ICAI CA 2025

CA May 2025 Update: ICAI Postpones Final, Intermediate Exams Amid India-Pakistan Tens. . .

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE Issues REET Result 2025 at reet2024.co.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

Board Exams 2025

TN Board 12th Result 2025 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality