WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially published the WBJEE 2025 model/provisional answer keys today, May 9. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will now be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website.

With the publication of the answer key, candidates have the opportunity to cross-check their responses and estimate their potential scores.

Answer Key Download Guide

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the answer key:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Model Answer Key’ link on the homepage.

Log in using your application number and password.

View and download the provisional answer key.

Take a printout for future reference.

Objection Submission and Final Answer Key Release

Candidates are advised to verify the details carefully. In case of discrepancies, they can challenge it through the official portal until 11.59 PM on May 11, 2025. Each challenge requires a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per challenged question. As per the official notice, all objections will be reviewed by the board, and if any challenge is found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The results, ranks, and scores will be prepared based on this revised answer key.

Applicants are encouraged to review their answers carefully and promptly submit objections, if necessary.

Find the direct answer key download link here.