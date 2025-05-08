NCHMCT JEE 2025 Answer Key Out for 11068 Students - Know Objection Submission Deadline

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the NCHMCT JEE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now view the answer key on the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the NCHMCT JEE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now view the answer key on the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

Steps to Access the Answer Key

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

Click on the answer key link on the homepage.

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Click on the ‘View Answer Sheet’ option.

The marked responses will be displayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates unsatisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it through the official portal until 11.50 PM on May 10, 2025. Each challenge requires a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. As per the official notice, all objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts, and if any challenge is found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The results will be prepared based on this revised answer key.

To challenge the answer key, candidates need to log in to the official website, view their response sheet, select the question ID they wish to dispute, upload supporting documents in PDF format, and pay the required fee online. Only challenges submitted with a successful payment will be considered.

The NCHMCT JEE is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually for admission to undergraduate courses in hospitality and hotel administration across institutions affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM).

This year, the exam was held on April 27, 2025, in 118 exam centres across 90 cities nationwide for a total of 11,068 students.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the final answer key and result announcements.