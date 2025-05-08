NCHMCT JEE

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Answer Key Out for 11068 Students - Know Objection Submission Deadline

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2025
12:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the NCHMCT JEE 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now view the answer key on the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the NCHMCT JEE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now view the answer key on the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Check Result Release Expected Date
AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Check Result Release Expected Date

Steps to Access the Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.
  • Click on the answer key link on the homepage.
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • Click on the ‘View Answer Sheet’ option.
  • The marked responses will be displayed.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates unsatisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it through the official portal until 11.50 PM on May 10, 2025. Each challenge requires a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. As per the official notice, all objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts, and if any challenge is found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The results will be prepared based on this revised answer key.

Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by ICAI
Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by ICAI

To challenge the answer key, candidates need to log in to the official website, view their response sheet, select the question ID they wish to dispute, upload supporting documents in PDF format, and pay the required fee online. Only challenges submitted with a successful payment will be considered.

The NCHMCT JEE is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually for admission to undergraduate courses in hospitality and hotel administration across institutions affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM).

This year, the exam was held on April 27, 2025, in 118 exam centres across 90 cities nationwide for a total of 11,068 students.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the final answer key and result announcements.

Last updated on 08 May 2025
12:23 PM
NCHMCT JEE NCHMJEE Answer Key National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
ICAI CA Exam

Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by I. . .

UGC

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Check Result Release Expected Date

WB HS 2025

Bankura District Shines Again - Srijita Tops Among Girls for WB HS 2025 with 98.8%!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA Exam

Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by I. . .

UGC

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Check Result Release Expected Date

Schools

Different schools across the city showcase the special feature in them

Security drills being conducted at (left, picture by Bishwarup Dutta) La Martiniere for Girls and DPS Ruby Park on Wednesday
fire safety

Drills in schools to ready students for emergency

Representational image
Education

Decline in number of top scorers in HS exams

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality