NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Candidate Verification to Close Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
12:33 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the extended registration and fee payment window for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 first round today.
Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the extended registration and fee payment window for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 first round today, August 12, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till 8 PM, with the fee payment deadline till midnight of the same day.

Post-Registration Process and Allotment Details

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification, which is currently ongoing and will conclude on August 13, at designated colleges and time slots. Candidates are required to bring their original documents along with a self-attested photocopy for verification.

Upon verification, candidates will receive a system-generated certificate confirming successful verification, both in physical form at the verification venue and within their online candidate profile.

  • Publication of Verified List and Seat Matrix: On August 14, 2025, the WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round, post 2 PM.
  • Choice Filling and Locking: Verified candidates can begin online choice filling and locking from August 14 (4 PM) until midnight of August 17, 2025.
  • Seat Allotment: The allotment result for the first round will be published on August 20, 2025, post-4 PM.

Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college. They must also ensure that all documents are valid and in order, as discrepancies during final document verification at the admission stage may lead to cancellation of admission.

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
12:34 PM
NEET UG 2025 WB NEET UG 2025 WBMCC NEET counselling Registration
