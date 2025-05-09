UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates

Posted on 09 May 2025
11:11 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the last date for submission of online applications for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025.
The extension was granted following multiple requests from students seeking additional time to apply for the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the last date for submission of online applications for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 June session. Candidates now have time until May 12, 2025, 11.59 PM to complete their registration at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The extension was granted following multiple requests from students seeking additional time to apply for the exam. UGC NET June 2025 is being conducted for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), recruitment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India.

Alongside the registration deadline, the NTA has also updated other important dates in the application schedule:

  • Application Fee Payment Deadline: May 13, 2025 (till 11.59 PM)
  • Correction Window: May 14 to May 15, 2025 (till 11.59 PM)
Candidates can pay the examination fee via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI through the official portal. Those who have already submitted their forms but wish to make corrections will be able to access the application correction facility on the same website during the designated period.

Eligible candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the revised deadline and stay updated through the official NTA UGC NET portal for further announcements.

Last updated on 09 May 2025
11:13 AM
UGC NET 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET June 2025 UGC NET Registration
