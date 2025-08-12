Strength in numbers

The NIPS Institute of Hotel Management launched its global alumni association, uniting thousands of graduates under a single umbrella.

Held at Calcutta’s Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, the event saw over 400 alumni and faculty at the venue while more than 2,000 alumni connected virtually from Australia, Europe and the US.

The newly launched association — titled the NIPS Alumni Association, with its identity branded as I‑League — aims to function as a professional platform for mentorship, networking, global collaboration and student career support.

Plans are underway to expand the network into regional chapters, host mentorship circles and organise student-alumni knowledge exchanges — all structured under the association.

Marking the occasion, NIPS also unveiled NIPS Success Stories — a beautifully produced coffee table publication documenting over 100 inspiring alumni journeys across three decades. From hotel executives of Taj, Oberoi and Marriott, to professionals from Emirates, Carnival Cruise Line and F&B entrepreneurs across the globe, the stories present a powerful reflection of NIPS’s global impact. A second volume is already in the works.

Olympiad win

The Indian Chemical Council and Sister Nivedita University organised the second Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray Memorial Chemistry Olympiad 2025 to celebrate the

legacy of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, who is known as the father of Indian chemistry. Students from classes XI and XII, undergraduates and postgraduates from more than 15 schools and colleges participated in the Chemistry Olympiad and showcased their brilliance and skills by solving the problems posed by experts from the chemical industry.

The two-day olympiad started on July 29 with students introducing themselves and being given the problems to be solved. On the evening of the second day, each team — comprising three students — did a brief audio-visual presentation before the panel of judges. The event ended with a certificate distribution ceremony.

In the school category, the first prize went to National Gems Higher Secondary School, while G.D. Birla Centre for Education and Jadavpur Vidyapith bagged second and third prizes, respectively. Among the colleges, St. Xavier’s came first, followed by Sister Nivedita University and City College.