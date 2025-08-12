Delhi University (DU)

DU Awarded Highest NAAC Accreditation - VC Calls It “Landmark Moment” in Uni’s History!

Posted on 12 Aug 2025
13:12 PM

Summary
The University of Delhi has been awarded the highest NAAC accreditation grade of A++ in its second cycle of assessment.
The university said the improved score reflects its continued focus on quality enhancement, innovation in teaching and research, and strong institutional governance.

The University of Delhi has been awarded the highest NAAC accreditation grade of A++ in its second cycle of assessment, with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.55.

The accreditation, announced on August 8, will be valid for five years, till 2029.

In the previous cycle held in 2018, DU secured an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.28.

Calling the recognition a "landmark moment" in DU's history, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said it was a matter of pride for the entire fraternity.

"This achievement is the result of the dedication and collective effort of our faculty, students, non-teaching staff, alumni, and stakeholders. It motivates us to set higher benchmarks and expand the horizons of excellence in teaching, research, and service to society," he said.

Congratulating everyone associated with the university, Singh said DU remains committed to maintaining the highest standards in education, research, and community engagement, and reaffirming its position among the country's leading institutions of higher learning.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
13:16 PM
