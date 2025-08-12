KMAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended; Exam Date Announced by KPPGCA

Summary The Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has extended the application deadline for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025. The KMAT 2025 application form is available online at the official website, kmatindia.com.

The Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has extended the application deadline for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their KMAT 2025 applications until August 20, 2025, while the entrance exam will be conducted on September 7, 2025.

Application Guide

The KMAT 2025 application form is available online at the official website, kmatindia.com. To apply, candidates must first complete the registration process, then fill in the online form, and finally pay the prescribed application fee. The fee for all categories, including General, NC-OBC, SC, ST, and PwD, is ₹873.60 (inclusive of GST).

Important Dates

According to the official timetable, the KMAT 2025 admit cards will be issued on September 2, 2025, followed by mock tests scheduled from September 3 to September 4, 2025. The test is designed for admission into MBA, PGDM, and MCA programmes offered by participating institutions across Karnataka.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline. The KMAT 2025 exam will be a gateway for aspirants seeking postgraduate management and computer application courses in the state’s private colleges.