DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Result Soon

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) published the Manipur NEET UG 2025 merit list for candidates applying for state government, NRI, and management quota seats for MBBS, BDS, and other courses. Registered and interested candidates will be able to download the merit list through the official website at manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in.

Qualified candidates who have been included in the Manipur NEET UG 2025 merit list have to participate in the state seat allotment process for MBBS, BDS admissions. As per the rank list, candidate Janakkumar Tekcham has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 7864, obtaining a NEET UG score of 561 under the government quota for MBBS, BDS admissions.

In the management quota rank list, Taanvi Borodoloi Deka scored 477 NEET UG 2025 marks with an AIR 81777. Whereas, only single candidate has been included in the NRI list. Raeboun Ngasseppam obtained 154 points with an AIR 1039201.

The authority is scheduled to publish the seat allotment result for Manipur NEET 2025 admission on August 14. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the Manipur NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result must report to their allotted colleges between August 14 and 24.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.