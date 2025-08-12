Manipur government

DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Result Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
13:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Registered and interested candidates will be able to download the merit list through the official website at manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.i
The authority is scheduled to publish the seat allotment result for Manipur NEET 2025 admission on August 14

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) published the Manipur NEET UG 2025 merit list for candidates applying for state government, NRI, and management quota seats for MBBS, BDS, and other courses. Registered and interested candidates will be able to download the merit list through the official website at manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in.

Qualified candidates who have been included in the Manipur NEET UG 2025 merit list have to participate in the state seat allotment process for MBBS, BDS admissions. As per the rank list, candidate Janakkumar Tekcham has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 7864, obtaining a NEET UG score of 561 under the government quota for MBBS, BDS admissions.

In the management quota rank list, Taanvi Borodoloi Deka scored 477 NEET UG 2025 marks with an AIR 81777. Whereas, only single candidate has been included in the NRI list. Raeboun Ngasseppam obtained 154 points with an AIR 1039201.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority is scheduled to publish the seat allotment result for Manipur NEET 2025 admission on August 14. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the Manipur NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result must report to their allotted colleges between August 14 and 24.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
13:39 PM
Manipur government NEET UG NEET UG 2025 merit list
Similar stories
Delhi University (DU)

DU Awarded Highest NAAC Accreditation - VC Calls It “Landmark Moment” in Uni’s . . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Candidate Verification to Close So. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended; Exam Date Announced by KPPGCA

NEET UG 2025

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Phase 1 Choice Filling Reopens; Check Revised Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Orientation programmes

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata welcomes the new coho. . .

alumni association

Strength in numbers

LIQUID LESSON: Students of Krishnagar Collegiate School help set up percolation pits on the school premises
Education

Catch every falling drop

Delhi University (DU)

DU Awarded Highest NAAC Accreditation - VC Calls It “Landmark Moment” in Uni’s . . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Candidate Verification to Close So. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended; Exam Date Announced by KPPGCA

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality