WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Link

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2025
13:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has commenced the registration process for its upcoming West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025, today, January 22.
Interested candidates can now start submitting their application forms through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has commenced the registration process for its upcoming West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025, today, January 22. Interested candidates can now start submitting their application forms through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. The registration window will remain functional till February 23, 2025.

MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates
MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates

Application Submission Steps

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Select the ‘WBJEE’ option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Online Application Form Submission’ link.

Step 4: If you are a new candidate, complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Step 5: Log in to fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Make the payment of the registration fees and submit.

Step 8: Save and download the same for future reference.

UPSC CSE Notification 2025 Update - Registration Steps and Exam Details
UPSC CSE Notification 2025 Update - Registration Steps and Exam Details

Application Fees

Candidates registering for WBJEE 2025 will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee according to their category and gender.

  • General - ₹500 (male), ₹400 (female), ₹300 (third gender)
  • SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD/TFW - ₹400 (male), ₹300 (female), ₹200 (third gender)

WBJEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts, from 11 AM to 1 PM (Paper I) and 2 PM to 4 PM (Paper II). This examination is a crucial state-level selection procedure for students interested in seeking admission to undergraduate courses in the fields of engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture at various universities/government colleges/self-financing engineering/technological institutes across West Bengal for the academic year 2025-2026.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2025
13:24 PM
WBJEE 2025 WBJEEB Registration
Similar stories
NEET PG 2024

MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates

SSC

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Out - Download Link and Preference Submission Window U. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE Notification 2025 Update - Registration Steps and Exam Details

SSC

SSC MTS Result 2024 Out at ssc.gov.in: Cut-Off Marks & Merit List

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2024

MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates

SSC

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Out - Download Link and Preference Submission Window U. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE Notification 2025 Update - Registration Steps and Exam Details

SSC

SSC MTS Result 2024 Out at ssc.gov.in: Cut-Off Marks & Merit List

JEE Main 2025

NTA to Start JEE Main 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Important Guidelines

AIBE XIX

AIBE 19 Results 2024: Release Date, Steps & Criteria