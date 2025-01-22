WBJEE 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Link

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has commenced the registration process for its upcoming West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025, today, January 22. Interested candidates can now start submitting their application forms through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has commenced the registration process for its upcoming West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025, today, January 22. Interested candidates can now start submitting their application forms through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. The registration window will remain functional till February 23, 2025.

Application Submission Steps

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website.

Step 2: Select the ‘WBJEE’ option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Online Application Form Submission’ link.

Step 4: If you are a new candidate, complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Step 5: Log in to fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Make the payment of the registration fees and submit.

Step 8: Save and download the same for future reference.

Application Fees

Candidates registering for WBJEE 2025 will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee according to their category and gender.

General - ₹500 (male), ₹400 (female), ₹300 (third gender)

SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD/TFW - ₹400 (male), ₹300 (female), ₹200 (third gender)

WBJEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts, from 11 AM to 1 PM (Paper I) and 2 PM to 4 PM (Paper II). This examination is a crucial state-level selection procedure for students interested in seeking admission to undergraduate courses in the fields of engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture at various universities/government colleges/self-financing engineering/technological institutes across West Bengal for the academic year 2025-2026.

Find the direct application link here.