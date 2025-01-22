UPSC 2025
UPSC CSE Notification 2025 Update - Registration Steps and Exam Details
Posted on 22 Jan 2025
10:24 AM
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today, January 22, 2025. Alongside the notification, the application process for the CSE Preliminary Examination will begin. Candidates can access the official notification and the registration link on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
Key Dates
How to Apply for UPSC CSE 2025
Notification Details
The official notification will provide detailed information about the total number of vacancies, registration process, examination pattern, syllabus, Prelims, and Mains exam instructions.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPSC website for updates and ensure they submit their applications well before the deadline.