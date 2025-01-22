UPSC CSE Notification 2025 Update - Registration Steps and Exam Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today, January 22, 2025. Alongside the notification, the application process for the CSE Preliminary Examination will begin.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today, January 22, 2025. Alongside the notification, the application process for the CSE Preliminary Examination will begin. Candidates can access the official notification and the registration link on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Key Dates

Application Deadline: February 11, 2025

Preliminary Exam Date: May 25, 2025

How to Apply for UPSC CSE 2025

Visit the UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in. Click on the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 registration link on the homepage. Complete the online registration process. Log in to your account using the credentials provided during registration. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Print a hard copy of the form for future reference.

Notification Details

The official notification will provide detailed information about the total number of vacancies, registration process, examination pattern, syllabus, Prelims, and Mains exam instructions.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPSC website for updates and ensure they submit their applications well before the deadline.