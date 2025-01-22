NEET PG 2024

MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates

Posted on 22 Jan 2025
12:17 PM

Summary
MCC has also informed that 16 seats vacated by candidates had been added to the round 3 counselling pool.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again revised the schedule for NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling following a reduction in the cutoff percentile and delays in state counselling processes. The changes aim to accommodate candidates effectively while ensuring a smooth admission process.

As per the revised timeline, candidates can register for NEET PG round 3 counselling until January 22, 2025. The choice filling and locking facility will remain open until January 23, 2025. The seat allotment results, initially scheduled for January 21, will now be announced on January 25, 2025.

Additionally, the MCC has reopened the resignation window for candidates who were allotted seats in the state counselling process but wish to relinquish their All India Quota (AIQ) seats. This facility will remain available until noon, January 22, 2025.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Out - Download Link and Preference Submission Window Update
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Out - Download Link and Preference Submission Window Update
NEET UG 2025 Admissions - NTA Releases Notice Regarding Scores and Merit List
NEET UG 2025 Admissions - NTA Releases Notice Regarding Scores and Merit List

Seat Availability

The MCC informed that 16 seats vacated by candidates had been added to the round 3 counselling pool. Although these seats are not visible in the PDF version of the seat matrix on the official website, they are accessible to candidates during the choice-filling process.

The seat matrix for these newly available positions highlights state-wise and institute-wise availability.

  • Maharashtra - 6 seats
  • Karnataka - 4 seats
  • Bihar - 1 seat
  • Himachal Pradesh - 1 seat
  • Kerala - 1 seat
  • Rajasthan - 1 seat
  • Tamil Nadu - 1 seat
  • West Bengal - 1 seat

The seat matrix includes crucial details such as the institute's name, quota, branch, category, and total number of seats. Candidates are encouraged to review this information carefully during the choice-filling process.

Regarding seat adjustments, 24,314 seats were initially notified for round 3. Subsequently, 23 seats were withdrawn, and 12 new seats were added to the allotment pool.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2025
12:17 PM
NEET PG 2024 MCC Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
