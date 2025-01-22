MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again revised the schedule for NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling following a reduction in the cutoff percentile and delays in state counselling processes. MCC has also informed that 16 seats vacated by candidates had been added to the round 3 counselling pool.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again revised the schedule for NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling following a reduction in the cutoff percentile and delays in state counselling processes. The changes aim to accommodate candidates effectively while ensuring a smooth admission process.

As per the revised timeline, candidates can register for NEET PG round 3 counselling until January 22, 2025. The choice filling and locking facility will remain open until January 23, 2025. The seat allotment results, initially scheduled for January 21, will now be announced on January 25, 2025.

Additionally, the MCC has reopened the resignation window for candidates who were allotted seats in the state counselling process but wish to relinquish their All India Quota (AIQ) seats. This facility will remain available until noon, January 22, 2025.

Seat Availability

The MCC informed that 16 seats vacated by candidates had been added to the round 3 counselling pool. Although these seats are not visible in the PDF version of the seat matrix on the official website, they are accessible to candidates during the choice-filling process.

The seat matrix for these newly available positions highlights state-wise and institute-wise availability.

Maharashtra - 6 seats

Karnataka - 4 seats

Bihar - 1 seat

Himachal Pradesh - 1 seat

Kerala - 1 seat

Rajasthan - 1 seat

Tamil Nadu - 1 seat

West Bengal - 1 seat

The seat matrix includes crucial details such as the institute's name, quota, branch, category, and total number of seats. Candidates are encouraged to review this information carefully during the choice-filling process.

Regarding seat adjustments, 24,314 seats were initially notified for round 3. Subsequently, 23 seats were withdrawn, and 12 new seats were added to the allotment pool.