PUBDET Answer Key 2025 Released by WBJEEB - Download Link and Objection Submission Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jul 2025
11:27 AM

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the answer keys for the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access and download their provisional answer keys from the board’s official websites.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the answer keys for the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access and download their provisional answer keys from the board’s official websites — wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeeb.in — by logging in with their application number and password.

The PUBDET 2025 answer key has been made available for all paper sets, and candidates are advised to carefully verify the identifying symbol of their respective paper set, which is mentioned on page five of their question booklet. This symbol is essential while matching the responses from the answer key.

Objection Submission

For those who wish to raise objections against any of the answers provided, the objection window is now open and will remain active till July 12, 2025 (11.59 PM). Candidates can submit their challenges online through the official WBJEEB portal. A non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question is applicable for each objection, which must be paid via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Once the objection period concludes, WBJEEB will thoroughly review all challenges submitted by candidates. Based on this scrutiny, the final answer key for PUBDET 2025 will be published. The results and merit list for PUBDET 2025 will be prepared according to this final key.

The PUBDET examination is held for admission to four-year Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) programmes at Presidency University, Kolkata, for the academic session 2025–26.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

